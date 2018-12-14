Natural Resource Partners LP (NRP) Shares Sold by Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.

Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE:NRP) by 43.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 291,572 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 222,650 shares during the quarter. Natural Resource Partners accounts for about 2.1% of Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Natural Resource Partners were worth $9,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Natural Resource Partners by 3.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,523 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,553,000 after purchasing an additional 23,070 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Natural Resource Partners by 30.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 197,614 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 46,338 shares during the period. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the third quarter worth $1,900,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Natural Resource Partners by 332.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,474 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 43,411 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Natural Resource Partners by 21.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,971 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the period. 30.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRP stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.26. Natural Resource Partners LP has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The energy company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.10). Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $95.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Natural Resource Partners LP will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

NRP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Natural Resource Partners from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

Natural Resource Partners Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manages, and leases mineral properties in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Coal Royalty and Other; Soda Ash; and Construction Aggregates. It owns interests in coal, trona and soda ash, construction aggregates, and other natural resources.

