Natus Medical (BABY) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital set a $36.00 price target on shares of Natus Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BABY traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.20. 176,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,346. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.52. Natus Medical has a 1-year low of $27.69 and a 1-year high of $41.55.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $130.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.92 million. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Natus Medical will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Natus Medical news, Director Robert A. Gunst sold 14,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $494,715.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,427.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ken Ludlum sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $930,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,146.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Natus Medical by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,612,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,133,000 after buying an additional 58,239 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Natus Medical by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,612,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,133,000 after buying an additional 58,239 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Natus Medical by 168.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after buying an additional 126,079 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Natus Medical by 7.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Natus Medical by 3.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 61,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides newborn care, neurology, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.