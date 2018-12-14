Navistar International Corp (NAV) Stake Increased by Point72 Europe London LLP

Point72 Europe London LLP lifted its position in Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,026 shares during the quarter. Navistar International comprises approximately 2.1% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Navistar International were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Navistar International by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navistar International by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Signition LP bought a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NAV traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.73. The company had a trading volume of 44,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,870. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.31. Navistar International Corp has a 52-week low of $25.33 and a 52-week high of $47.73.

NAV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Navistar International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Navistar International in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navistar International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.31.

Navistar International Profile

Navistar International Corporation manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services. It manufactures and distributes Class 4 through 8 trucks and buses in the common carrier, private carrier, government, leasing, construction, energy/petroleum, military vehicle, and student and commercial transportation markets under the International and IC brands; and designs, engineers, and produces sheet metal components, including truck cabs and engines.

