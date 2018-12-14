Neogen (NEOG) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

NEOG has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut Neogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

Shares of NEOG traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.37. 257,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,033. Neogen has a 1 year low of $54.09 and a 1 year high of $97.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 52.37 and a beta of 1.38.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Neogen had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $99.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Neogen will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neogen declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 10th that allows the company to buyback 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Neogen news, CEO John Edward Adent bought 4,300 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.58 per share, with a total value of $316,394.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,394. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James L. Herbert sold 25,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $1,581,917.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746,484 shares in the company, valued at $46,610,460.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,851 shares of company stock worth $4,482,628 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

