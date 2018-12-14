Neon Therapeutics (NTGN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Neon Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It engaged in developing neoantigen-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer by directing the immune system. The company’s product pipeline consists of NEO-PV-01, NEO-PTC-01 and NEO-SV-01 which are in clinical stage. Neon Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Neon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.88.

Shares of NTGN stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.55. The stock had a trading volume of 514 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,275. Neon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $16.23.

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.12. As a group, research analysts forecast that Neon Therapeutics will post -5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTGN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Neon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Neon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Highland Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Neon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Neon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC acquired a new position in Neon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neon Therapeutics

Neon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

