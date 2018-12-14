Neovasc (NVCN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 888,348 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 730,437 shares.The stock last traded at $0.76 and had previously closed at $0.78.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of $18.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.47 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Neovasc Inc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Neovasc in the third quarter valued at $1,917,000. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neovasc by 350.7% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 19,120,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 14,878,428 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neovasc by 2,416.2% during the second quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 46,032,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 44,203,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neovasc by 837.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,754,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 48,020,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.49% of the company’s stock.

About Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN)

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products.

