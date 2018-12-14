Netko (NETKO) Price Tops $0.0069 on Major Exchanges

Netko (CURRENCY:NETKO) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 14th. One Netko coin can currently be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last week, Netko has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. Netko has a market capitalization of $47,064.00 and $5.00 worth of Netko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008895 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00031038 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.78 or 0.02315085 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00141112 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00006601 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00172549 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.79 or 0.10578601 BTC.

About Netko

Netko is a coin. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2017. Netko’s total supply is 6,773,540 coins. Netko’s official Twitter account is @NetkoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Netko is netko.tech.

Buying and Selling Netko

Netko can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netko should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Netko using one of the exchanges listed above.

