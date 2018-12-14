Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NBIX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. ICAP dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.62.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $73.01 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $64.72 and a twelve month high of $126.98. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 149.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $106,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Pops sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $589,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,759 shares in the company, valued at $4,045,121.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,925 shares of company stock worth $4,204,191 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for use in women's health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease.

