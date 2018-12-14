New Mountain Finance Corp. (NMFC) Insider Karrie J. Jerry Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) insider Karrie J. Jerry purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $12,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,743.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

New Mountain Finance stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.84. 388,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,504. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.53. New Mountain Finance Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $60.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.38 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 45.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Corp. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NMFC. ValuEngine upgraded New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on New Mountain Finance from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. TheStreet cut New Mountain Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMFC. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $852,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 303,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after buying an additional 28,667 shares during the period. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 86,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 35,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

