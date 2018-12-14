Newfield Exploration Co. (NFX) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,835 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,095 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newfield Exploration were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFX. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Newfield Exploration by 604.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,569,375 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $168,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779,275 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newfield Exploration during the second quarter worth about $66,428,000. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Newfield Exploration during the third quarter worth about $45,784,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newfield Exploration by 167.8% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,736,992 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,544,000 after buying an additional 1,088,350 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Newfield Exploration during the second quarter worth about $30,365,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Newfield Exploration alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NFX opened at $15.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.66. Newfield Exploration Co. has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $35.20.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.27 million. Newfield Exploration had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newfield Exploration Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFX shares. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newfield Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Newfield Exploration to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Newfield Exploration from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Newfield Exploration from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Newfield Exploration presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.28.

In related news, insider Lee K. Boothby sold 16,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $472,709.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 194,420 shares in the company, valued at $5,686,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/newfield-exploration-co-nfx-shares-sold-by-mutual-of-america-capital-management-llc.html.

About Newfield Exploration

Newfield Exploration Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has operations principally in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Oklahoma, the Williston Basin of North Dakota, and the Uinta Basin of Utah.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Newfield Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newfield Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.