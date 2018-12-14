NewLink Genetics Corp (NLNK) Receives $4.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ:NLNK) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NewLink Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NewLink Genetics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd.

Shares of NLNK stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.75. The company had a trading volume of 240,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,449. NewLink Genetics has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $10.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.41.

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.22. NewLink Genetics had a negative net margin of 253.52% and a negative return on equity of 42.27%. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that NewLink Genetics will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NewLink Genetics by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,279,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,850,000 after buying an additional 18,461 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewLink Genetics in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of NewLink Genetics by 35.8% in the third quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 112,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 29,719 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NewLink Genetics by 11.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 289,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 30,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NewLink Genetics in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. 38.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NewLink Genetics Company Profile

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing NLG2103, a combination of indoximod and standard of care checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating patients with advanced melanoma; and Indigo301, a combination of indoximod with a checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic melanoma, as well as combination of indoximod with other cancer therapeutics for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, pediatric brain tumors, and acute myeloid leukemia.

