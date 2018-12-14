NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NXRT) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 10th. DA Davidson analyst J. Lykins now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.68. DA Davidson also issued estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.69). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.04 million.

NXRT has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

NYSE:NXRT opened at $35.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.59. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1 year low of $23.03 and a 1 year high of $38.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter worth about $121,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 241.2% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter worth about $174,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter worth about $214,000. 54.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider James D. Dondero acquired 207,972 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $6,863,076.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.47%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.