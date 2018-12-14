NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Holdings Reduced by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 4,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Argus upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.54.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.69. The stock had a trading volume of 19,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,905. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $145.10 and a one year high of $184.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $86.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 51.25%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.27%.

In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 4,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $836,941.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,201,326.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 35,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total value of $6,391,091.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,103,902.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,288 shares of company stock valued at $18,945,831 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

