Nextgen Healthcare (NXGN) and KEYW (KEYW) Head-To-Head Survey

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) and KEYW (NASDAQ:KEYW) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Nextgen Healthcare and KEYW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextgen Healthcare 1.17% 10.23% 6.60% KEYW -0.09% -2.56% -1.13%

Risk & Volatility

Nextgen Healthcare has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KEYW has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.8% of Nextgen Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.9% of Nextgen Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of KEYW shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nextgen Healthcare and KEYW, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextgen Healthcare 1 1 1 0 2.00 KEYW 0 3 3 0 2.50

Nextgen Healthcare currently has a consensus target price of $18.33, indicating a potential upside of 5.24%. KEYW has a consensus target price of $9.67, indicating a potential upside of 7.05%. Given KEYW’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe KEYW is more favorable than Nextgen Healthcare.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nextgen Healthcare and KEYW’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nextgen Healthcare $531.02 million 2.12 $2.42 million $0.57 30.56 KEYW $441.59 million 1.02 -$10.95 million ($0.45) -20.07

Nextgen Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than KEYW. KEYW is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nextgen Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nextgen Healthcare beats KEYW on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nextgen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools. Its products also comprise NextGen Enterprise PM, a practice management (PM) solution; and NextGen Office, a cloud-based electronic health record and PM solution. In addition, the company offers automation and workflow solutions, including NextGen Mobile Health Solutions, NextGen Electronic Healthcare Transactions, NextGen Pre-Service Clearance, and NextGen Patient Payment solutions. Further, it provides analytics, population health, and patient engagement solutions, such as NextGen Population Health Informed Analytics, NextGen Population Health Patient Care Coordination, NextGen Population Health Performance Management, and NextGen Patient Portal solutions. Additionally, the company offers NextGen Connected Health and NextGen Share interoperability solutions. It also provides professional services, including training, project management, functional and detailed specification preparation, configuration, testing, installation, support, and client services. It serves physician hospital and management service organizations, independent physician associations, accountable care organizations, ambulatory care centers, and community health centers through a sales force and reseller channel. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a strategic partnership with OTTO Health LLC. The company was formerly known as Quality Systems, Inc. and changed its name to NextGen Healthcare, Inc. in September 2018. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About KEYW

The KeyW Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering and technology solutions to support the collection, processing, analysis, and dissemination of information across the spectrum of the intelligence, cyber, and counterterrorism communities in the United States. The company's solutions are designed to meet the critical needs of agile intelligence and U.S. Government national security priorities comprising cyber operations and training; geospatial intelligence; cloud and data analytics; engineering; and intelligence analysis and operations. Its products include electro-optical, hyperspectral, and synthetic aperture radar sensors and other products. The company provides its products and services to the U.S. federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies; foreign governments; and other entities in the cyber and counterterrorism markets. The KeyW Holding Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Hanover, Maryland.

