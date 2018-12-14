Nexthera Capital LP Has $21.53 Million Stake in Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (DOVA)

Nexthera Capital LP raised its position in Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DOVA) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,026,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,558 shares during the period. Dova Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 4.1% of Nexthera Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Nexthera Capital LP’s holdings in Dova Pharmaceuticals were worth $21,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 37.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOVA opened at $14.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $443.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 0.71.

Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

DOVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Leerink Swann reduced their target price on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dova Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

About Dova Pharmaceuticals

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia disease. The company's lead drug candidate is avatrombopag that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver disease.

