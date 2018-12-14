Nexthera Capital LP Invests $1.09 Million in Savara Inc (SVRA)

Nexthera Capital LP bought a new stake in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 97,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in shares of Savara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Savara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Savara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Savara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Savara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. 51.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Savara alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SVRA opened at $7.33 on Friday. Savara Inc has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $17.19. The company has a market capitalization of $274.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 10.23 and a quick ratio of 10.23.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts forecast that Savara Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. BidaskClub lowered Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Savara in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

In related news, CFO David L. Lowrance sold 18,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $170,385.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/nexthera-capital-lp-invests-1-09-million-in-savara-inc-svra.html.

Savara Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Featured Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.