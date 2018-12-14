Nicholas Michael Westfall Sells 5,709 Shares of Chemed Co. (CHE) Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) insider Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 5,709 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.75, for a total value of $1,722,690.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,691. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chemed stock opened at $297.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.18. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $234.38 and a 12 month high of $335.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $444.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.16 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 2nd quarter worth $492,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the second quarter worth $1,433,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 370.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,076,000 after acquiring an additional 64,248 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 18.1% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 91,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,210,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the third quarter worth $351,000. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on CHE shares. Bank of America started coverage on Chemed in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chemed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.00.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The VITAS segment offers direct medical services, as well as spiritual and emotional counseling services to terminally ill patients. This segment offers its services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

