NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR (NDGPY) versus UPM-Kymmene (UPMKY) Head-To-Head Survey

NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) and UPM-Kymmene (OTCMKTS:UPMKY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UPM-Kymmene has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR and UPM-Kymmene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR N/A N/A N/A UPM-Kymmene 11.12% 12.99% 8.81%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of UPM-Kymmene shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of UPM-Kymmene shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR and UPM-Kymmene’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR $5.75 billion 0.83 $643.52 million N/A N/A UPM-Kymmene $11.31 billion 1.22 $1.10 billion $2.06 12.56

UPM-Kymmene has higher revenue and earnings than NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR and UPM-Kymmene, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A UPM-Kymmene 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. UPM-Kymmene pays an annual dividend of $1.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. UPM-Kymmene pays out 57.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

UPM-Kymmene beats NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR Company Profile

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including Kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; and high performance corrugating medium and coated duplex boards. It also provides recycled printing and writing paper, such as uncoated wood-free paper and office paper; capacitor tissue paper; low and high voltage, ultra-high-voltage transformer coil winding, and heat-resistant insulating paper; and Kraft pulp. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited is a subsidiary of Best Result Holdings Limited.

UPM-Kymmene Company Profile

UPM-Kymmene Oyj operates in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Paper ENA, UPM Plywood, and Other Operations divisions. The company provides eucalyptus, birch, and softwood pulp grades for tissue, specialty, graphic papers, and packaging; wood-based renewable diesel and naphtha for fuel distributors and transportation industries; and sawn timber for joinery, packaging, distribution, and construction industries. It is also involved in the generation of electricity through hydro, nuclear, and condensing power plants in the Finnish and Scandinavian electricity market. In addition, the company offers self-adhesive papers and film label stocks for product and information labelling in label printers and brand owners in food, personal care, pharmaceutical, and retail segment; label papers and release liners, and fine papers, as well as label and packaging papers production lines for retailers, printers, publishers, distributors, and paper converters; and graphic papers for advertising, magazines, newspapers, and home and office to publishers, cataloguers, retailers, printers, and merchants. Further, it provides plywood and veneer products for construction, vehicle flooring, LNG shipbuilding, and other manufacturing industries; wood and forestry service for UPM mills and forest owners; and chemical building blocks, lignin products, biofibrils, and biomedical products, as well as outdoor products and composite material for construction, and granulates for injection molding and extrusion. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

