Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Co Ltd. (NINE) Receives $36.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:NINE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.14.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NINE shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price target on Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th.

Get Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NINE. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 358,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 69,838 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $921,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ NINE opened at $23.10 on Tuesday. Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp has a 12 month low of $22.23 and a 12 month high of $40.39.

Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp (NASDAQ:NINE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $218.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.78 million.

Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Company Profile

Ninetowns Internet Technology Group Company Limited is a software company that enables enterprises and trade-related People’s Republic of China Government agencies to streamline the import/export process in China. It operates in four segments: enterprise software and related maintenance services , software development services segment, B2C e-commerce and, and real estate development.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.