NN (NNBR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.09

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.09 and last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 29356 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.43.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NNBR. Robert W. Baird began coverage on NN in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded NN from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded NN from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NN in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NN from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. NN has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Get NN alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.62 million, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.20.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.30 million. NN had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NN, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. NN’s payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

In other news, VP Matthew S. Heiter acquired 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $34,378.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 18,184 shares in the company, valued at $290,762.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Holder acquired 4,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $31,270.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 177,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,067.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in NN in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in NN by 11,750.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in NN in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NN by 58.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in NN by 4,584.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 20,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “NN (NNBR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.09” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/nn-nnbr-reaches-new-1-year-low-at-6-09.html.

About NN (NASDAQ:NNBR)

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.