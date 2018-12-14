Nokia Oyj (NOK) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.26.

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $6.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.62.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the third quarter worth about $190,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 31.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 816.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 36,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 63.4% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 42,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 16,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides mobile networking solutions, including hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals.

