Nokia Oyj (NOK) Shares Gap Up to $5.84

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.86, but opened at $5.84. Nokia Oyj shares last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 1514820 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.26.

The firm has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.03%. On average, research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 157,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 61,894 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 251,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 26,668 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 528.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,849,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,431 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 133,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 60,727 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 50,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

About Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides mobile networking solutions, including hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals.

