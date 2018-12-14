North West (NWC) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

North West Company Inc (TSE:NWC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays upgraded the stock from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Barclays now has a C$34.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$31.00. North West traded as high as C$31.76 and last traded at C$30.78, with a volume of 223094 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$29.46.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of North West from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of North West from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities boosted their price objective on shares of North West from C$33.50 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, September 7th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of North West from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of North West from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.94.

North West Company Profile (TSE:NWC)

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 119 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 6 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 41 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 16 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; and 1 Tim Hortons stand-alone franchise restaurant; 1 Wally's Drug Store; and 2 North West Company Fur Marketing outlets, which offers wild furs, Aboriginal handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

