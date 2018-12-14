Northern Trust (NTRS) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NTRS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Northern Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $119.00 to $114.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.41.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Shares of NTRS opened at $86.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.97. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $86.16 and a 1 year high of $115.61.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 45.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Northern Trust by 161.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 473 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 438.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 282.8% in the 3rd quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in Northern Trust by 296.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Northern Trust by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.