Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (BUD)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 6.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,177 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opera Trading Capital acquired a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the second quarter worth $101,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the third quarter worth $121,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 87.4% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA acquired a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the third quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser Busch Inbev alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BUD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Macquarie set a $92.00 price target on Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.29 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser Busch Inbev presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.26.

Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev stock opened at $71.30 on Friday. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 1 year low of $69.23 and a 1 year high of $117.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.9131 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.42%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (BUD)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/northstar-wealth-partners-llc-has-1-94-million-holdings-in-anheuser-busch-inbev-nv-bud.html.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.