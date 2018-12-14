Novartis (NOVN) PT Set at CHF 94 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 94 target price on Novartis (VTX:NOVN) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NOVN. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 89 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. HSBC set a CHF 84 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. UBS Group set a CHF 82 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Baader Bank set a CHF 89 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 87 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 91.25.

Novartis has a 1-year low of CHF 72.45 and a 1-year high of CHF 88.30.

About Novartis

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

