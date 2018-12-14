Novocure Ltd (NVCR) Insider Pritesh Shah Sells 38,781 Shares

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) insider Pritesh Shah sold 38,781 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,284. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,158. Novocure Ltd has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $53.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 6.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.07 and a beta of 3.73.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Novocure had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.72%. The business had revenue of $64.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.61 million. On average, research analysts predict that Novocure Ltd will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Novocure from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Novocure and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Novocure in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,845,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $568,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983,125 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Novocure by 9.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,424,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $284,265,000 after acquiring an additional 476,635 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Novocure by 9.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,424,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $284,265,000 after acquiring an additional 476,635 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Novocure by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,749,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,897,000 after buying an additional 129,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Novocure by 14.0% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,527,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,821,000 after buying an additional 433,705 shares during the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. operates as an oncology company. It enages in developing its propriety technoclogy, Tumor Treating Fields, which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt cancer cell division, inhibiting tumor growth, and causing affected cancer cells to die. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St.

