Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, December 6th.

Shares of NUS traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.79. The company had a trading volume of 271,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,384. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1-year low of $60.60 and a 1-year high of $88.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.02). Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $675.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 2,500 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $205,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,518.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $537,625. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 267,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,899,000 after acquiring an additional 119,244 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. RBO & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 142,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems and targeted treatment products, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic, personal care, and hair care products.

