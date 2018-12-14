Nucor Co. (NUE) Receives $72.70 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.70.

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank cut Nucor to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, November 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUE. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 102,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 805,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,187,000 after acquiring an additional 72,509 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NUE opened at $55.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Nucor has a 1-year low of $55.52 and a 1-year high of $70.48.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nucor will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 43.30%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; hollow structural section steel tubing, steel electrical conduit, plate steel, and structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products.

