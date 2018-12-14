Nucor Co. (NUE) Stake Increased by Luminus Management LLC

Luminus Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,304,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 178,100 shares during the quarter. Nucor accounts for 2.4% of Luminus Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Luminus Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $146,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Nucor by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,312,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,055,000 after purchasing an additional 21,081 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Nucor by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,954,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,364,000 after acquiring an additional 482,917 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nucor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,690,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,605,000 after acquiring an additional 14,528 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,344,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,286,000 after acquiring an additional 94,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,304,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,535,000 after acquiring an additional 36,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Nucor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.67.

Shares of NUE opened at $55.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.15. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $55.52 and a 1-year high of $70.48.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 43.30%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; hollow structural section steel tubing, steel electrical conduit, plate steel, and structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products.

