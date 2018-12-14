Numis Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Just Group (JUST)

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Just Group (LON:JUST) in a research report released on Monday. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on JUST. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Just Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 87.20 ($1.14) target price on shares of Just Group in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Just Group in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Just Group from GBX 94 ($1.23) to GBX 101 ($1.32) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Just Group in a research report on Monday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 131.03 ($1.71).

Shares of LON JUST opened at GBX 93.85 ($1.23) on Monday. Just Group has a 12-month low of GBX 119.55 ($1.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 173 ($2.26).

About Just Group

Just Group Plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. The company offers de-risking solutions, individually underwritten retirement income products, long term care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. It also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

