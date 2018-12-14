Nutanix (NTNX) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Monday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nutanix from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nutanix from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a negative rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Nutanix in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Nutanix from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.74.

Shares of NTNX stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.98. 202,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,395,578. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $64.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.62 and a beta of 0.67.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The technology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.24). Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 87.09% and a negative net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $313.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Sangster sold 7,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $336,904.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mcadam sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $669,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,121 shares of company stock worth $2,121,277 in the last 90 days. 14.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Nutanix by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,727,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $914,213,000 after acquiring an additional 900,523 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nutanix by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,774,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,298,000 after acquiring an additional 387,316 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Nutanix by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,774,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,298,000 after acquiring an additional 387,316 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Nutanix by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,068,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,263,000 after acquiring an additional 392,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Nutanix by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,482,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,065,000 after acquiring an additional 15,922 shares in the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

