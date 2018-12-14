Nutrien (NTR) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $56.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.05.

NYSE NTR opened at $46.71 on Wednesday. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $40.41 and a 52-week high of $58.99. The company has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.75.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Nutrien had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 226.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Nutrien will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Nutrien by 252.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,680,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501,161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Nutrien by 64.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,960,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,116,000 after acquiring an additional 768,242 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 54.9% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,846,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,420,000 after acquiring an additional 654,275 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,727,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter worth $30,697,000. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients worldwide. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and solid and liquid phosphate fertilizers; and phosphate feed, ammonium sulfate, and industrial acid products. It also retails seeds, crop protection and crop nutrient products, merchandise products, and agronomic services through operating 1,500 retail locations.

