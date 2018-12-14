Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.45

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.45 and last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 17002 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

Get Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 6,801,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,992 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,499,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,869 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,471,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,700,000 after purchasing an additional 189,543 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,170,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,255,000 after purchasing an additional 29,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,167,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,307,000 after purchasing an additional 43,521 shares in the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.45” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/nuveen-credit-strategies-income-fund-jqc-hits-new-12-month-low-at-7-45.html.

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC)

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.