NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) Short Interest Update

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,646,804 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the November 15th total of 12,386,177 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,084,378 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $148.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 6.20. The company has a market capitalization of $90.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.97. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $133.31 and a 1 year high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 37.78% and a return on equity of 51.60%. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $324.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.85.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 11,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.31, for a total transaction of $3,082,804.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,222,431.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Byron sold 11,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.94, for a total value of $2,971,172.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,488,411.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,664 shares of company stock worth $32,335,927. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 23.0% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,960 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 23,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 28.9% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 43,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 21.1% during the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 19.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 392,591 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $92,983,000 after purchasing an additional 65,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

