Obseva (OBSV) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. ObsEva SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on OBSV. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Obseva in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Obseva in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Obseva from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Obseva in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.43.

Shares of OBSV stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. Obseva has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The company has a market cap of $534.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.65.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. Equities research analysts forecast that Obseva will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Obseva in the third quarter worth $206,000. DRW Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Obseva by 55.0% in the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 33,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Obseva by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 937,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,897,000 after acquiring an additional 12,147 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Obseva in the second quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Obseva in the second quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Obseva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

