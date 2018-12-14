Obseva (OBSV) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush restated their buy rating on shares of Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. Wedbush currently has a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on OBSV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Obseva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. HC Wainwright set a $44.00 target price on shares of Obseva and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Obseva from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Obseva in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Obseva in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.43.

OBSV stock opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. Obseva has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that Obseva will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DRW Securities LLC increased its stake in Obseva by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 33,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Obseva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,005,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Obseva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,028,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Obseva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,271,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Obseva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Obseva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

