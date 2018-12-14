Oddo Bhf Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRE) a €50.00 Price Target

Oddo Bhf set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on FRE. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA in a report on Friday, December 7th. Cfra set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €76.50 ($88.95) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €51.50 ($59.88) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €65.10 ($75.69).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA stock opened at €41.37 ($48.10) on Monday. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 52 week low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a 52 week high of €80.00 ($93.02).

About Fresenius SE & Co KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

