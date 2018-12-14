Office Depot Inc (ODP) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) by 22.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 30,195 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Office Depot were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Office Depot by 2,383.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 35,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 34,375 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Office Depot by 281.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 65,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 48,620 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Office Depot by 59.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 64,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 24,007 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Office Depot in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Office Depot in the third quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $4.00 target price on Office Depot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Office Depot from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Bank of America set a $5.00 price target on Office Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Office Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.08.

Shares of ODP opened at $2.84 on Friday. Office Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.74.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Office Depot had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Office Depot Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Office Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Office Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

About Office Depot

Office Depot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various products and services. It operates in three divisions: Retail, Business Solutions, and CompuCom. The Retail division operates retail stores, which offer office supplies; technology products and solutions; business machines and related supplies; print, cleaning, breakroom, and facilities products; and office furniture in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S.

