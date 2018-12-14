Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC) Director John Ladowicz Sells 6,750 Shares

Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Director John Ladowicz sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Ladowicz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

On Monday, December 10th, John Ladowicz sold 1,000 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $13,400.00.

Shares of OSBC stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $13.08. The stock had a trading volume of 76,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $396.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.90. Old Second Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $16.30.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.15 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 16.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSBC. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 208.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 15,365 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 480.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 22,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 18,478 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OSBC. BidaskClub raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Old Second Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/old-second-bancorp-inc-osbc-director-john-ladowicz-sells-6750-shares.html.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company accepts demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers revolving lines of credit for working capital; lending for capital expenditures on manufacturing equipment; lending to small business manufactures, service companies, medical and dental entities, and specialty contractors; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage loans, second mortgage loans, and home equity line of credit mortgages; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans, as well as student loans; and overdraft checking.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.