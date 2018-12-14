Olympus Labs Price Tops $0.0623 (MOT)

Olympus Labs (CURRENCY:MOT) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. One Olympus Labs token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0623 or 0.00001882 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Kyber Network, Bibox and DDEX. During the last week, Olympus Labs has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Olympus Labs has a total market capitalization of $2.39 million and $181,730.00 worth of Olympus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008955 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00030264 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.09 or 0.02359351 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00141976 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00171059 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $340.15 or 0.10277806 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00030614 BTC.

Olympus Labs Token Profile

Olympus Labs was first traded on November 16th, 2017. Olympus Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,345,709 tokens. The Reddit community for Olympus Labs is /r/OlympusLabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Olympus Labs’ official Twitter account is @olympuslabsbc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Olympus Labs is medium.com/olympuslabsbc. The official website for Olympus Labs is olympuslabs.io.

Olympus Labs Token Trading

Olympus Labs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Kyber Network, FCoin, Bibox, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olympus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Olympus Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Olympus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

