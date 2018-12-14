Omega Flex, Inc. (OFLX) to Issue $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 21st.

Shares of Omega Flex stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,162. Omega Flex has a 12-month low of $51.02 and a 12-month high of $95.00. The company has a market cap of $546.27 million, a PE ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $27.20 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Omega Flex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

