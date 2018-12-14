OmenCoin (OMEN) Market Cap Achieves $0.00

OmenCoin (CURRENCY:OMEN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. Over the last week, OmenCoin has traded up 76.6% against the dollar. OmenCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $27.00 worth of OmenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OmenCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008882 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00031038 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.64 or 0.02308771 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00141848 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00171969 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.00 or 0.10547854 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031438 BTC.

OmenCoin Coin Profile

OmenCoin’s total supply is 25,431,255 coins. The official website for OmenCoin is omencoin.xyz. OmenCoin’s official Twitter account is @omencoin.

Buying and Selling OmenCoin

OmenCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

