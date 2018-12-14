OMNOVA Solutions (OMN) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.46 and last traded at $6.61. 584,804 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 352% from the average session volume of 129,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of OMNOVA Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th.

Get OMNOVA Solutions alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $324.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.07.

OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.48 million. OMNOVA Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 56.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that OMNOVA Solutions Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OMNOVA Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 26th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMN. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in OMNOVA Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in OMNOVA Solutions by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,713,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,021,000 after acquiring an additional 326,115 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in OMNOVA Solutions by 9.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in OMNOVA Solutions by 56.9% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 7,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in OMNOVA Solutions by 862.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/omnova-solutions-omn-shares-down-5-7.html.

OMNOVA Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:OMN)

OMNOVA Solutions Inc provides emulsion polymers, specialty chemicals, and engineered surfaces for various commercial, industrial, and residential end uses in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Solutions and Performance Materials. The Specialty Solutions segment designs, develops, produces, and markets specialty polymers which are used in various applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings; nonwovens used in hygiene products, filtration, and construction; drilling additives for oil and gas drilling, cementing, and fracking; elastomeric modification of plastic casings and hoses used in household, industrial products, and automobiles; tapes and adhesives; sports surfaces; textile finishes; commercial building refurbishment; new construction; residential cabinets; flooring; ceiling tiles; furnishings; manufactured housing; health care patient; common area furniture; and various industrial films applications.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for OMNOVA Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMNOVA Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.