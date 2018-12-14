ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ON Semiconductor in a report issued on Sunday, December 9th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $18.50 to $14.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Nomura decreased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Shares of ON stock opened at $17.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.36. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $27.10.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 25.97%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

ON Semiconductor declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 20.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 31,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $629,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Hall sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 415,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,132,989.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,570 shares of company stock worth $1,656,813 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 41,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,311,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 405,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after purchasing an additional 130,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 498,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

