One Stop Systems (OSS) Hits New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $2.14 and last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 39632 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.
Specifically, Director John Ralph Reardon sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total transaction of $49,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jim Ison sold 30,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $82,372.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th.
The company has a market cap of $37.59 million and a P/E ratio of 211.00.
One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 million. One Stop Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that One Stop Systems Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new position in One Stop Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in One Stop Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in One Stop Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in One Stop Systems by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 721,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 19,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.73% of the company’s stock.
One Stop Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSS)
One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.
