One Stop Systems (OSS) Hits New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $2.14 and last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 39632 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

Specifically, Director John Ralph Reardon sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total transaction of $49,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jim Ison sold 30,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $82,372.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th.

The company has a market cap of $37.59 million and a P/E ratio of 211.00.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 million. One Stop Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that One Stop Systems Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new position in One Stop Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in One Stop Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in One Stop Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in One Stop Systems by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 721,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 19,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “One Stop Systems (OSS) Hits New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/one-stop-systems-oss-hits-new-1-year-low-on-insider-selling.html.

One Stop Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSS)

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.