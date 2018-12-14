One Wealth Advisors LLC Has $256,000 Position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (MBT)

One Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,974 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,272 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 15.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,960,546 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $204,383,000 after buying an additional 3,139,696 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 163.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,347,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $62,674,000 after buying an additional 4,553,317 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 3.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,166,975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $63,284,000 after buying an additional 238,515 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 61.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,758,268 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,114,000 after buying an additional 2,185,012 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 1.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,643,706 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,141,000 after buying an additional 103,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO stock opened at $7.26 on Friday. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a return on equity of 52.39% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Company Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

