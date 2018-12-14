One Wealth Advisors LLC Has $580,000 Stake in Viacom, Inc. (VIAB)

One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 22.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Viacom were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIAB. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viacom by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Viacom by 36,808.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Viacom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Viacom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Viacom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIAB stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Viacom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $35.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 16th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Viacom had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viacom, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VIAB shares. TheStreet upgraded Viacom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. B. Riley upgraded Viacom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Viacom in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Viacom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.15.

Viacom Profile

Viacom, Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events, and social media experiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

