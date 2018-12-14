One Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.24 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for about 6.3% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $8,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $139.75 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $138.95 and a 12 month high of $174.26.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/one-wealth-advisors-llc-has-8-24-million-position-in-ishares-sp-small-cap-600-value-etf-ijs.html.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.