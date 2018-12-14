One Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 52,770.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,287 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 31,178 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,649 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 26,661 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 7,050 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $555,610.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,926.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total transaction of $217,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,292.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,756 shares of company stock worth $5,824,194 in the last ninety days. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.11.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $82.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $77.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.76. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $59.07 and a 12 month high of $86.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 21.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.24%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

